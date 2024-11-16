Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Head-To-Head Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 7.43% 10.17% 0.86% Southern States Bancshares 19.33% 14.88% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Southern States Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion N/A $2.85 billion $0.26 9.15 Southern States Bancshares $94.58 million 3.45 $31.95 million $3.55 10.32

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

