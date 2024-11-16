Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $110.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Belite Bio traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 59231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLTE
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.