Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

BLNK opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. This trade represents a 12.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 224.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 557,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,027 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

