BIOX Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Brookline Capital Management

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of 321.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

