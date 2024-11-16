Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BMN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
