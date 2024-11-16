Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

