Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.56. The company has a market cap of $690.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

