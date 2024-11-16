Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY25 guidance at $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.700 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Down 0.7 %

BRC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,895. This represents a 17.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.