Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Brenntag Stock Up 3.1 %

BNTGY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

