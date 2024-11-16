Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after buying an additional 3,495,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

