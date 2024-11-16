Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) PT at $23.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHR. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -56.63. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

