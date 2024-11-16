Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.67

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.