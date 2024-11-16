Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.67

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

