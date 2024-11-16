Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $17.48

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4,665.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

