Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$88.00

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

SJ stock opened at C$68.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.24. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00. Also, Director Rhodri Harries bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Insiders purchased 10,550 shares of company stock worth $739,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

