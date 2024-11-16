Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $126.42

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

