Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

DAL stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.