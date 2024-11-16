Brokers Issue Forecasts for WaFd’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. WaFd has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 80.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 515.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

