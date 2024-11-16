Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.28. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $129.80 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 86.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

