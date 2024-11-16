BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWXT opened at $126.26 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

