BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Overweight” Rating

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 711,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,370,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

