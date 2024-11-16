Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stake Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

BYRN stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of 203.56 and a beta of 1.72. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

