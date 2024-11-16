CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

