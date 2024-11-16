Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

