Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.43 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.12.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
