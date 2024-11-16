CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $44,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

CF opened at $87.08 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.