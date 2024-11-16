Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

