CIBC Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$14.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

TSE CMG opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.32. The company has a market cap of C$796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$66,560.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.