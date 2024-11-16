Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.