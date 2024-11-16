Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

