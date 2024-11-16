Comparing HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics -978.03% -385.90% -126.44% Inozyme Pharma N/A -88.42% -57.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HCW Biologics and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 402.86%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCW Biologics and Inozyme Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $3.92 million 2.84 -$24.99 million ($1.00) -0.29 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$71.17 million ($1.56) -2.00

HCW Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma. Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCW Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats HCW Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia; and HCW9206, an injectable immunotherapeutic to use as adjuvant for adoptive cell therapy in cancer treatment. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

