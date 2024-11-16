Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Compass stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,522.82. This trade represents a 46.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,530,339 shares of company stock valued at $58,116,669. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

