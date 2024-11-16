CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Up 12.8% – Here’s Why

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 4,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

