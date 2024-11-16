Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.32. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$14.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

