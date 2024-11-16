Contrasting Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 9.17% -46.79% 11.09% Smart Powerr N/A -1.08% -0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 4 12 7 1 2.21 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Etsy and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $64.87, indicating a potential upside of 30.71%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Smart Powerr”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.75 billion 2.03 $307.57 million $1.96 25.32 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.14) -4.86

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats Smart Powerr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

