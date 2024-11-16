Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Telesat

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Telesat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telesat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Telesat’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.
Telesat Trading Down 9.2 %
TSAT opened at $11.99 on Friday. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telesat stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Telesat worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
