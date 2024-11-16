Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Telesat

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Telesat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telesat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Telesat’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

TSAT opened at $11.99 on Friday. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.82 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telesat stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Telesat worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

