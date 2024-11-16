Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TeraGo

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Stock Performance

TSE:TGO opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.