Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,451 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 2,902.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 142.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZETA. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.