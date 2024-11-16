Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,379,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,524.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 470,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 441,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

