Covestor Ltd Has $46,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,917. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $111.95 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

