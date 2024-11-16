Covestor Ltd Purchases 46 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.25. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.