Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.18.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $371.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.52. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

