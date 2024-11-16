Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Itron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Itron by 46.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 20.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,947 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.