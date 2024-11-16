Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $685,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.03 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.