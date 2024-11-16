Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 61.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

