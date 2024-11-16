Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 721 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.63.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $160.58 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

