Daniel A. D’aniello Sells 495,542 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

