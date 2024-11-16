David S. Schulz Sells 14,938 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total value of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,578,485.05. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $204.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $213.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 23,727.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,782,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $5,916,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Get Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.