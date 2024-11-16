DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 27,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 36,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

