DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

