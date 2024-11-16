Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

