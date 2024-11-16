Duncan Garrood Acquires 25,316 Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Stock

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Garrood acquired 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,652.00).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 89 ($1.12) on Friday. Empiric Student Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of £537.12 million, a PE ratio of 988.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Read More

