Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $25.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 332,976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 364,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.