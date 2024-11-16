Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $25.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.